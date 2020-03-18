Previous
Morgestund... by tschiripiip
Photo 1903

Morgestund...

ich bin verwirrt, verunsicheret und ohni Plan wies wieter gaht...dusse i de Natur chani min Chopf am beste lüfte und d Gedanke sortiere...
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

moni

@tschiripiip
