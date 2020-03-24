Previous
Es isch glaub Ziistig, by tschiripiip
Photo 1909

ich han keis Ziitgfühl meh und es fühlt sich guet a. Eifach im Tag z verwiile ohni öpis müsse...
Hüt bini in Dübelstei gloffe, dänn wiiter id Geeren
ufe und wieder Hei...D Biise hät zoge und es isch rächt frisch gsih...
moni

@tschiripiip
