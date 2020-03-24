Sign up
Photo 1909
Es isch glaub Ziistig,
ich han keis Ziitgfühl meh und es fühlt sich guet a. Eifach im Tag z verwiile ohni öpis müsse...
Hüt bini in Dübelstei gloffe, dänn wiiter id Geeren
ufe und wieder Hei...D Biise hät zoge und es isch rächt frisch gsih...
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
moni
@tschiripiip
