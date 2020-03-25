Previous
Next
Kack Luune hät mich Hüt uf em Wäg begleitet... by tschiripiip
Photo 1910

Kack Luune hät mich Hüt uf em Wäg begleitet...

eigentlich hani Hüt gar kei Lust gha zum Usse z gah. Aber ich han unbedingt nomal
welle Frost und Iis Föteli mache. So hani de schlächte Luune trozt und ha mich uf
de Wäg gmacht...Danke Natur für dini Schönheit!
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

moni

@tschiripiip
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise