Super Tag by tschiripiip
Photo 1913

Super Tag

nachdem ich 11 Stund gschlafe han, gahts mir wieder super. Drum hani s super Wätter bime Spaziergang uf Walliselle gnosse und sogar es
Distanz Kaffi bim Esthi übercho!
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

moni

@tschiripiip
524% complete

