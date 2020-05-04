Previous
Mit em Kurt uf Wanderschaft... by tschiripiip
Photo 1950

Mit em Kurt uf Wanderschaft...

im Esthitempo vo Bäretswil nach Bauma gmarschiert....
4th May 2020 4th May 20

moni

@tschiripiip
