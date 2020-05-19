Previous
70 Jahr Ogi... by tschiripiip
Photo 1965

70 Jahr Ogi...

Happy Birthday Ogi und Danke für alli die schöne Erinnerige...ich hoffe es werded no ganz viel neui dezue cho i de mögste Jahr!
moni

@tschiripiip
