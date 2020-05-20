Previous
mit em Michi rund um Gais... by tschiripiip
Photo 1966

mit em Michi rund um Gais...

ca. 13 Km, 7 gmüetlichi Stund, 34 Dose, es Coci und e Chugle Eierlikör Clace, en Fuess wo het möge laufe ohne z Schmerze, Natur, Rueh und immer wieder de Höchi Chaste im Blick...was bruchts meh?!
20th May 2020

moni

@tschiripiip
