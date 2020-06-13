Previous
Next
Was für en Tag?! by tschiripiip
Photo 1990

Was für en Tag?!

Mir sind "nur" uf e chlini Rundi z Frauefäld, sie hät dänn über 5 Stund duuret, hät gändet wo de Natel Aku am Ar... gsih isch. Dänn im Auto, s Ladekabel gholt, wiiter gsuecht und am Schluss alles gfunde ;)
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

moni

@tschiripiip
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise