Hüt wirds nomal 35° by tschiripiip
Hüt wirds nomal 35°

und ich bi im heisse Chloote Lade :(
D Patrizia hät erbarme und so förf ich am 13.00 Fiirabig mache...
21st August 2020

moni

@tschiripiip
