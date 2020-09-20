Previous
Äntlich wieder mal mis Schwösti, de Schösche und de Bömsel gseh by tschiripiip
Photo 2088

Äntlich wieder mal mis Schwösti, de Schösche und de Bömsel gseh

so en schöne Sunntig gsih...
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

moni

@tschiripiip
