Bild 1: Aufgabe Energie Sonne by tschiripiip
Photo 2096

Bild 1: Aufgabe Energie Sonne

bi mir isch es dänn e Glückssunne worde, dänn was mich glücklich macht git mir au Energie...
spannend, dass mini Sunne nöd strahlender und heller worde isch aber das liit viellicht drah, dass ich mich sit Wuche nöd Fit fühle...
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

moni

@tschiripiip
574% complete

