z Rümlang welle de LAB mache by tschiripiip
Photo 2108

z Rümlang welle de LAB mache

aber wänn dööfi Mo s App nöd richtig bediene cha, dänn gits halt nur 2 Tradis
:(
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

moni

@tschiripiip
577% complete

