Previous
Next
Cody-Christina Engaged-9 by tshift
1 / 365

Cody-Christina Engaged-9

Christmas day dinner. This is photo of Cody/Christina to show their engagement ring. Took long enough. She has been our daughter-in-law from day one. Judy and Love her and the babies very much.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Tom Fleeman

@tshift
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise