Negative Space by tshopshire
5 / 365

Negative Space

Playing around with some composition guidance after watching some YouTube videos. This isn't the best picture but I think it is interesting and I want to document the different guidances as I learn!
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Tyler Shopshire

@tshopshire
