Flowers in Vase - Depth of Field and Leading Line by tshopshire
9 / 365

Flowers in Vase - Depth of Field and Leading Line

I didn't really like any other photos except for this one today. It was a fun to play around with in PP though to accentuate the colors.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Tyler Shopshire

@tshopshire
