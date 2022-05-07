Previous
Lupin! by tshopshire
11 / 365

Lupin!

Nervous to bring the camera out today so had to resort to getting a portrait with Lupin on the back deck.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Tyler Shopshire

@tshopshire
3% complete

