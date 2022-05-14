Previous
Emerald Pools - South Fork of the Yuba by tshopshire
Emerald Pools - South Fork of the Yuba

This was by far the highest I've ever seen this river. There is a dam upstream and I'm curious if they were releasing water today. It made for a very pretty river.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Tyler Shopshire

