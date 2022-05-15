Previous
Spring in full swing by tshopshire
19 / 365

Spring in full swing

The days are warming up and the last of the snow is melting quickly. My favorite time of year.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Tyler Shopshire

@tshopshire
