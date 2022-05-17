Previous
River Webs by tshopshire
21 / 365

River Webs

Even when I think there is nothing to photograph, if I spend the time to look around there is usually something interesting to be found in the world.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Tyler Shopshire

@tshopshire
Photo Details

