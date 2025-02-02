Sign up
2 / 365
Snow
2/365
~~~~~~~~~~
...
The more I see, the less I know
The more I like to let it go
Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder
Where it's so white as snow
Privately divided by a world so undecided
And there's nowhere to go
In between the cover of another perfect wonder
Where it's so white as snow
Running through the field where all my tracks will be concealed
And there's nowhere to go
...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Snow (Hey Oh)
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Tibor Sós
@tsos
