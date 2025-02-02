Previous
Snow by tsos
2 / 365

Snow

2/365
~~~~~~~~~~
...
The more I see, the less I know
The more I like to let it go

Deep beneath the cover of another perfect wonder
Where it's so white as snow

Privately divided by a world so undecided
And there's nowhere to go

In between the cover of another perfect wonder
Where it's so white as snow

Running through the field where all my tracks will be concealed
And there's nowhere to go
...
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Snow (Hey Oh)
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Tibor Sós

@tsos
