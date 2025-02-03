Previous
Tükör by tsos
3 / 365

Tükör

A jó, amit másokban felfedezel benned is ott van. A hibák, amit másokban látsz a te hibáid is.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Tibor Sós

@tsos
