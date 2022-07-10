Sign up
Photo 746
Voss
Our last full day in Norway. We were hiking in a mountain. Proud we reach the highest point, there were the cablecars stopped. It was hard but so wonderful. With so many great sights and views. Tomorrow we go on the boat to Denemark.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
1
0
Tina
@tstb13
Love to be back again after 3 years. This year I love to make A photographical journey of my live. So the photo can be...
746
photos
44
followers
37
following
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th July 2022 12:57pm
Jacqueline
ace
Prachtig uitzicht en jullie zaten knap hoog ook! Varen jullie vanaf Bergen naar Denemarken?
July 10th, 2022
