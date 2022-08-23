Previous
Evening walk by tstb13
Evening walk

Clouds but no rain. Hot, hot in the evening still 30 degrees Celsius.
23rd August 2022

Tina

@tstb13
Love to be back again after 3 years. This year I love to make A photographical journey of my live. So the photo can be...
