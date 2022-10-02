Previous
Hike
This was a day for a daydream. Amazing views, good compact, wonderful weather. We did two hikes, get lost on one but it was so good. We have still one day then we leave, but we Will be back.
2nd October 2022

Tina

Love to be back again after 3 years. This year I love to make A photographical journey of my live. So the photo can be...
