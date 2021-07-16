Previous
A fairy ring -- almost by tunia
Photo 1904

A fairy ring -- almost

These mushrooms show up in my neighbor's yard each year. His driveway keeps them from growing in a full circle.
16th July 2021

Tunia McClure

