Photo 1915
Upside down
This is my best shot of this butterfly but I don't know what it is.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th August 2021 12:35pm
Richard Brown
ace
Some form of Fritillary I would say
@jesika2
maybe able to confirm.
August 11th, 2021
Jesika
@rjb71
thanks for the vote of confidence but I’m not familiar with American butterflies- other than Monarch, of course, but I agree it looks like a Fritillary
August 11th, 2021
