Upside down by tunia
Photo 1915

Upside down

This is my best shot of this butterfly but I don't know what it is.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Richard Brown ace
Some form of Fritillary I would say @jesika2 maybe able to confirm.
August 11th, 2021  
Jesika
@rjb71 thanks for the vote of confidence but I’m not familiar with American butterflies- other than Monarch, of course, but I agree it looks like a Fritillary
August 11th, 2021  
