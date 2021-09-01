Sign up
Photo 1927
Whitetail deer -- front, back and side view
Just when I think they are gone they come back with two new fawns. There is not much left to protect in my garden but I don't want them to get too comfortable.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
1927
photos
58
followers
58
following
527% complete
View this month »
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
31st August 2021 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
The word is spreading that you have a wonderful place to visit apparently! How nice of them to pose in three different positions for this photo!
September 1st, 2021
