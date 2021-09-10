Sign up
Photo 1933
Demonstrating horsepower at the antique show
Lots of steam engines at this show which are terribly noisy and smoky. The use of horses to get work done was fascinating.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Tunia McClure
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
1933
photos
