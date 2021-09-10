Previous
Demonstrating horsepower at the antique show by tunia
Photo 1933

Demonstrating horsepower at the antique show

Lots of steam engines at this show which are terribly noisy and smoky. The use of horses to get work done was fascinating.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
