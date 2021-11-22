Sign up
Photo 1981
Singing along on zoom doesn't really work
With zoom the timing is off so Peter the piano player sings and the others stay muted and sing at home.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
2
0
Tunia McClure
katy
ace
I have never considered the problems that could cause! It sounds as if you have found a good solution! Terrific photo Of your pianist at work
November 22nd, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL - good try :)
November 22nd, 2021
