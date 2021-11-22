Previous
Singing along on zoom doesn't really work by tunia
Singing along on zoom doesn't really work

With zoom the timing is off so Peter the piano player sings and the others stay muted and sing at home.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Tunia McClure

katy ace
I have never considered the problems that could cause! It sounds as if you have found a good solution! Terrific photo Of your pianist at work
November 22nd, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL - good try :)
November 22nd, 2021  
