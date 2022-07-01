Sign up
Photo 2122
This was Avon Gardens near Indianapolis
On hot days the water features are always my favorites. Actually, they are my favorites on any day.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
2
1
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
Kathy
ace
This is so pretty!
July 1st, 2022
katy
ace
Beautiful especially with those water lilies
July 1st, 2022
