This was Avon Gardens near Indianapolis by tunia
Photo 2122

This was Avon Gardens near Indianapolis

On hot days the water features are always my favorites. Actually, they are my favorites on any day.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Tunia McClure

Kathy ace
This is so pretty!
July 1st, 2022  
katy ace
Beautiful especially with those water lilies
July 1st, 2022  
