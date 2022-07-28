Sign up
Photo 2135
A new day on a Long Island, New York, beach
I just spent a week visiting my sister who rents a house for the summer near the beach.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2135
photos
54
followers
57
following
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th July 2022 5:44am
