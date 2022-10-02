Previous
Old pictures found -- my parents and kids by tunia
Photo 2169

Old pictures found -- my parents and kids

Since my oldest son is now 51 you know this is an old picture. My younger son is a techie in Colorado and he talked me through transferring pictures and documents to new computer. Whew!
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Tunia McClure

Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
katy ace
What a wondeful memory image for you! I am so glad your son was able to help you with your computer Tunia
October 3rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 3rd, 2022  
