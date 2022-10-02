Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2169
Old pictures found -- my parents and kids
Since my oldest son is now 51 you know this is an old picture. My younger son is a techie in Colorado and he talked me through transferring pictures and documents to new computer. Whew!
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2169
photos
53
followers
57
following
594% complete
View this month »
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
What a wondeful memory image for you! I am so glad your son was able to help you with your computer Tunia
October 3rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close