Photo 2257
Steve Smith's photography at the Garden Expo
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
4
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2257
photos
51
followers
56
following
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
25th February 2023 9:30am
Kathy
ace
I like the photos printed on the canvas. He has a good eye.
February 27th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely display - did he know you were taking a photo I wonder?
February 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice candid
February 27th, 2023
katy
ace
He has a wonderful variety of photos! Something for everyone!
February 27th, 2023
