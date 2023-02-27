Previous
Next
Steve Smith's photography at the Garden Expo by tunia
Photo 2257

Steve Smith's photography at the Garden Expo

27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like the photos printed on the canvas. He has a good eye.
February 27th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely display - did he know you were taking a photo I wonder?
February 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice candid
February 27th, 2023  
katy ace
He has a wonderful variety of photos! Something for everyone!
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise