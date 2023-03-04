Sign up
Photo 2260
Dinner at Porter's house last night
Porter is an interesting mix of friendly and wary.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Tunia McClure
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
March 4th, 2023
Hazel
ace
I think that could have described our Cairn terrier! I like your capture!
March 4th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
March 4th, 2023
