Time for Yarn Art in the Park again by tunia
Time for Yarn Art in the Park again

Knit projects will be hung on trees and fences from different organizations or in memory of lost family. They are going up slowly so this is my starting point.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Tunia McClure

Year #6 just sneaked up on me.
katy ace
I am looking forward to seeing them all
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Sounds interesting and colourful too
April 10th, 2023  
