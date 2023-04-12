Sign up
Photo 2287
Yarn Art in the Park 2
Contributed in memory of a woman who liked to knit. Each piece of art has a tag explaining it.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
Babs
ace
What a great find.
April 12th, 2023
katy
ace
What an endearing gesture! This one has such a pretty pattern
April 13th, 2023
