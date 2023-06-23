Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2332
Don't believe your GPS
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2332
photos
49
followers
55
following
638% complete
View this month »
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Funny! I went to the Philadelphia airport to pick up someone once. I printed out the Google Map directions and ended up at the freight terminal. There was a guard house so I drove up to that to ask for directions and had the paper in my hand. I never got to ask the first question. The guard looked at me and said "Let me guess. Google maps." Evidently she got a lot of people going there when trying to get to the passenger terminal.
June 23rd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-nice
June 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh I have had gps try to take me through gated communities and roads long closed, private roads it isn't perfect and you should be paying attention. But I have had more successes than failures by a whole lot and it keeps getting better. Will they add AI to it sometime that could be both exciting and scary. I have mine on a lot just to keep track of the speed limit. (I am one of those pokey drivers everyone hates) And it would be lovely if my gps learned that there are certain routes that I am going to take. Back roads are my favorite but no dirt roads please.
June 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close