Don't believe your GPS by tunia
Photo 2332

Don't believe your GPS

23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Kathy ace
Funny! I went to the Philadelphia airport to pick up someone once. I printed out the Google Map directions and ended up at the freight terminal. There was a guard house so I drove up to that to ask for directions and had the paper in my hand. I never got to ask the first question. The guard looked at me and said "Let me guess. Google maps." Evidently she got a lot of people going there when trying to get to the passenger terminal.
June 23rd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-nice
June 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh I have had gps try to take me through gated communities and roads long closed, private roads it isn't perfect and you should be paying attention. But I have had more successes than failures by a whole lot and it keeps getting better. Will they add AI to it sometime that could be both exciting and scary. I have mine on a lot just to keep track of the speed limit. (I am one of those pokey drivers everyone hates) And it would be lovely if my gps learned that there are certain routes that I am going to take. Back roads are my favorite but no dirt roads please.
June 23rd, 2023  
