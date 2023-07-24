Previous
I think it's called a Little Yellow -- seriously by tunia
I think it's called a Little Yellow -- seriously

24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
July 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Lovely capture of the yellow butterfly on the cone flower.
July 24th, 2023  
