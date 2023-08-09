Previous
A horse and a cornfield on a beautiful evening by tunia
Photo 2359

A horse and a cornfield on a beautiful evening

9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Tunia McClure

@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
FAV Fantastic subject and composition in thei amazing warm light Tunia
August 9th, 2023  
Lovely
August 9th, 2023  
Looks like the horse keeps the grass cut. Pretty horse.
August 9th, 2023  
