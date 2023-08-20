Previous
Lisa has a great laugh by tunia
Lisa has a great laugh

Master gardener table at a Conservation Resource Fair. Yes, those are my photo cards for sale.
20th August 2023

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
649% complete

Dawn ace
A lovely shot of Lisa and showing your cards
August 20th, 2023  
katy ace
I can almost hear that laugh! I hope you sold all of your cards!
August 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 20th, 2023  
