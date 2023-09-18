Previous
The library garden now by tunia
The library garden now

Snow-on-the-mountain is the star of the garden now but other things are still holding on. No rain -- I keep watering.
Tunia McClure

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 18th, 2023  
