Previous
Statue of Mary Dyer, hung in 1660 for being a Quaker by tunia
Photo 2405

Statue of Mary Dyer, hung in 1660 for being a Quaker

I went to my 55th !!! college reunion at Earlham College last week-end.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise