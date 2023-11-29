Sign up
Previous
Photo 2430
A dragon under the bridge
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
0
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Well done.
November 29th, 2023
katy
ace
Did you post this last year or something similar to it? I have never seen a dragon in a Santa hat before.
November 29th, 2023
