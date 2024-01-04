Previous
The exercise room at the YMCA by tunia
The exercise room at the YMCA

The class I take is called Silver Sneakers -- for old people like me!
Tunia McClure

Leslie ace
I love how she seems alone but the mirror shows she is not .
January 4th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Good for you! And good photo. They gave you folks lots of room. I don't know about your Silver Sneakers class, but I could hardly keep up with the classes I attended. Lead by a Crossfit instructor.
January 4th, 2024  
