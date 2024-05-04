Previous
The corn is just starting to come up. by tunia
Photo 2518

The corn is just starting to come up.

I've taken a picture from this spot before. It gives me a great view of the clouds and there's not much traffic.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Must be the Midwest? I’m from NW central Illinois .
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise