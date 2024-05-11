Previous
Michele and her herbal teas and salves by tunia
Michele and her herbal teas and salves

She is a master gardener and home schools her children so I was surprised to find she also has this business on the side. I'm going to try her calendula salve that will soothe my gardening wounds.
Tunia McClure

Neat capture if her Michele and her products
