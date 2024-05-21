Sign up
Photo 2528
Out of school for the summer and ready to help
21st May 2024
21st May 24
1
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
2528
photos
55
followers
54
following
Peter Dulis
ace
looks like fun
May 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
How nice to have the help. She looks like she is doing a great job too! It is nice to watch her grow up through your photography
May 22nd, 2024
Betsey
ace
This is a fun job, I always found it to be mediative. Now we pay to have it done, but I mowed for years.
May 22nd, 2024
