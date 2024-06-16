Previous
Whimsy and Blooms Garden Market by tunia
Whimsy and Blooms Garden Market

This was a small garden tour and a huge market with over 60 vendors. All kinds of garden stuff and I didn't buy a thing, except coffee, lunch and an ice cream cone. I stick to the essentials.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Kathy ace
I like the colored glass insulators. I wouldn’t be able to buy much either. I have no garden to put anything in.
June 16th, 2024  
katy ace
Sometimes it’s good just to look and you got a fabulous photo out of it. It seems to me you have your purchase priorities right.
June 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
June 16th, 2024  
