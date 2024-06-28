Previous
Following a path by tunia
Photo 2551

Following a path

My granddaughter agreed to go exploring with me. A hot summer afternoon isn't a great time but I can't pass up a chance to have someone along when I get lost.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Great capture!
June 28th, 2024  
katy ace
It sounds fun..............except for the heat and it looks like a beautiful place for exploring
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise