Photo 2551
Following a path
My granddaughter agreed to go exploring with me. A hot summer afternoon isn't a great time but I can't pass up a chance to have someone along when I get lost.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Tunia McClure
ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Great capture!
June 28th, 2024
katy
ace
It sounds fun..............except for the heat and it looks like a beautiful place for exploring
June 28th, 2024
