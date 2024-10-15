Previous
Love by tunia
Photo 2613

Love

15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Tunia McClure

ace
@tunia
Year #6 just sneaked up on me. I don't post as regularly as I used to but I'm always looking for a picture and...
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Very sweet.
October 15th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Aw, how sweet. And what a pretty dog.
October 15th, 2024  
katy ace
Fantastic photo! The sign was not necessary. We could see what this was without it.
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise